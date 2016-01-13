Many studies have proven that pet ownership is commonly known to reduce loneliness and stress while improving the overall well-being and happiness of senior citizen populations. The Animal Defense League of Texas is proud to announce the “Seniors for Seniors” program, which provides fee-waived adoptions for qualifying applicants.

The Seniors for Seniors program places senior cats and dogs (over 7 years of age) with senior citizens who are 65 years of age or older, allowing participants to discover the joys of having a cat or dog in their lives.

